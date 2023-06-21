Matawalle left N4m behind, I’ve been running Zamfara on debt – Gov Lawal

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has revealed that his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, left only N4m in the state account.

Lawal, who stated this in his interview with BBC Hausa, noted that the four months salary of workers is yet to be paid.

He also claimed that senior secondary school students in Zamfara have not written the West African Examination Council, WAEC, and the National Examination Council, NECO.

He said; “I have been running the affairs of the state on debt since I assumed office as governor of Zamfara State. I met the treasury account of the state with no money. I only saw a single account with about N3 to N4 million in it.

“It is about three months now and we are yet to pay the salary of the workers. If you look at all the government agencies, the power supply to the buildings has been disconnected due to the hundreds of millions of debts incurred.

“The security agencies, for three months now, the allowance given to them for their daily operations has not been paid. Currently, students of senior secondary schools have not written their WAEC and NECO exams because the government is owing over one billion naira.”

On claim of N20bn being left in the state’s treasury, Lawal said; “When I heard that, I asked that they should come and show me the account, and make it public with evidence of the account where such an amount of money was kept.

“If I have that amount of money the previous administration is claiming they left for the state, I will pay all workers their salaries, and provide adequate funds to the security agencies for the protection of the state.

“The issue of water, there has been no water in Gusau for about four months now. I had to borrow to purchase the chemicals for the water. And pleaded with some Indians who gave the state some machines for water supply. If the state is to purchase those machines, it will cost over N200 million.”

While promising to pay the civil servants their salaries before the observation of the Eid-l-Kabir festival, Lawal said “It depends on the amount of loan I’m able to secure. If what the state can afford to pay is the salary of one month, I will do my best to pay it as it is our duty to ensure that we are able to carry out our responsibilities of paying the workers what they worked for.”