Matawalle’s Aide Eyes APC Zonal Youth Leadership Seat

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Hon. Mu’azu Zubairu Mayana, who is also a Special Adviser to Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle, has declared his intention to contest for zonal youth leader in the forthcoming National Convention of the party.

Mayana explained that he was contesting for the interest of youths in the northwest.

“Since the formation of our political party till date, the party has mediated national growth and development and has been able to achieve youths driven policies and programs in the consolidation of national and global efforts. I want to commend the leadership of the party for just and transparent administrations since its inception.

“The roles of the youths cannot be over-emphasized as the success of any nation lies in its ability to actively engage youths in national discussions. This is because the youths dominate the population of the world and if we stand as one, we will produce positive results,” he said.

“Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time, we are the ones we’ve been waiting for, we are the change that we seek.

“Due to the aspirations and yearnings of our teeming youths to join the political race, I hereby today stand before you to declare my interest to contest for the office of the northwest Zonal Youths Leader of our political party the All Progressives Congress for the benefit of youth and nation at large.

“I, therefore, seek your support and prayers as we go together on this journey of consolidation of efforts and breaking of new grounds in finding a place for the youths through our great party.”

“Let us remember that the development and success of any group of people lies in the strength of its members and their ability to choose visionary leaders therein. No group moves forward in the face of challenges without focused and goal oriented leaders who have a sense of direction.

“If I am given this opportunity, I assure you of my commitment to the best of my ability to uphold the aims, objectives and mandate of the Position of Zonal Youth Leaders”, Mayana added.