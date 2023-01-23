MaxCroney Deserves My Old Car Because He Has Always Showed Up For Me – Zicsaloma

Popular skit maker, Zicsaloma has gifted one of his old cars to his friend and colleague, MaxCroney Comedy. This is coming days after acquiring a new Mercedes Benz, and fans have been reacting.

In a new heartwarming video he shared, Zicsaloma said MaxCroney started the skit-making business before him, and has always been present whenever he needed his help during the recording of his skits.

He added that MaxCroney always arrives on the scene for their shoots in Uber rides, so he decided to gift him one of his old cars to make transportation easy for him.

