May Edochie Is Coping Well After Her Son’s Death – Rita Edochie

Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has come out to mark the two-month anniversary of the tragic passing of her nephew, Kambilichukwu Edochie. She recently revealed that May Edochie and her other children are coping well as they strive to overcome the painful loss, and fans have been reacting.

According to her, she knows that Kambili is resting in the bosom of our Lord Jesus Christ, while the drama king and his devil continue to make a fool of themselves on social media.

Rita added that the young boy might be gone away from this world, but he will not be forgotten.

Her words, “LET THE DRAMA KING AND DRAMA DEVIL KNOW THIS. KAMBILI MY SON, TODAY MARKS EXACTLY TWO MONTHS SINCE YOU DEPARTED THIS SINFUL WORLD, TO THE GREAT BEYOND. OUR CONSOLATION IS THAT YOU ARE RESTING IN THE BOSOM OF OUR LORD JESUS CHRIST.”

“MY SON, YOU ARE GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN. WE ARE TRYING TO COPE WITH THE VACUUM YOUR UNTIMELY DEATH LEFT IN OUR HEARTS, BY LOOKING ONTO THE GOOD LORD TO GRANT US THE FORTITUDE TO BEAR THE LOSS. YOUR MOTHER QUEEN MAY YUL EDOCHIE IS DOING GREAT AND TRYING HER BEST TO BE MORE STRONG. YOUR SIBLINGS ARE FINE TOO THOUGH THEY MISS YOU BUT IT IS WELL.”

WOW.

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.