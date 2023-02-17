Mbappe Believes PSG Can Hurt Bayern In Germany, We Can Hurt Too – Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich manager, Julian Nagelsmann has come out to offer a reply to Kylian Mbappe after the Paris Saint-Germain star’s favourites claim ahead of their Champions League clash. Recall that Mbappe had said PSG will travel to Bavaria to win and qualify, and fans have been reacting.

Reacting, Nagelsmann said even if Mbappe is right to say PSG can hurt Bayern if they play offensively, the German champions can do the same when they have the ball on the night.

Nagelsmann added that Bayern Munich will definitely not play on the back foot in the second leg.

His words, “Mbappe said that they can hurt us if they have the ball and play offensively. It’s the same the other way around. We will certainly not put ourselves on the back [foot] in the second leg.”