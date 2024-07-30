Guler Only Wants To Learn And Improve – Kroos

Real Madrid legend, Toni Kroos has come out to praise club youngster, Arda Guler. He recently had his say while issuing a warning regarding his fitness, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Guler will have a great football future if he stays healthy, and what sets him apart from other young players is that he is open to learning.

Kroos added that the youngster only wants to learn and improve, and his finishing with his left foot is incredible.

His words, “He has a great future if he stays healthy. What sets Arda apart from other young players is that he is open to learning. Since he arrived he paid a lot of attention to everything we did before and after training. There aren’t many players like that today.

He really wants to learn and improve. His finishing and his left foot are incredible, we all noticed that from the first training session.”

