Mbappe Congratulated Messi For Winning The World Cup – Christophe Galtier

PSG manager, Christophe Galtier has come out to reject claims of a feud between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe after the World cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are no issues between the Paris Saint-Germain duo despite the wind up from the Argentina camp after the tournament in Qatar, so fans can ignore the fake news by the press.

Galtier added that Mbappe congratulated Leo Messi for his country’s triumph and their relationship is good.

His words, “I would focus on the relationship between them. It wasn’t Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper’s behaviour is down to him.”

“What matters to me is the relationship between the players. Kylian Mbappe had a very good attitude, despite losing. Of course he was very disappointed, but he did that in a classy way. He congratulated Leo Messi and that is a very good thing for the club and for the team.”