Mbappe Doesn’t Have To Leave PSG To Fulfil His Potential – Ronaldinho

PSG striker, Kylian Mbappe will be at Paris Saint-Germain for a long time, Ronaldinho has said. He recently revealed this while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he’ll keep insisting that the Real Madrid-linked striker is already at the best club in the world and he doesn’t need to go anywhere else to fulfil his potential.

Ronaldinho added that every player in the world wants to play at Paris Saint-Germain because it is a successful club.

His words, “All the players in the world want to play at Paris Saint-Germain, the best in the world are at PSG, so they’re the best club in the world.”

“So I imagine he [Mbappe] will be here for a long time.”

“Today, Paris Saint-Germain is a world benchmark. It would be great for his career, he is so young and has already achieved so many things.”

“I think the Champions League is something that he is missing. And it would be wonderful if he won it with Paris Saint-Germain.”

“Everyone imagines that they have a chance to win the Champions League, because of the group of players they have.”