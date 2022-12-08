Mbappe Is One Of The Best Players I Have Played With – Giroud

France striker, Olivier Giroud has come out to warn England that there is still more to come from Kylian Mbappe ahead of their World Cup quarter-final clash with France. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mbappe is definitely one of the best players he has played with in his career, and the scary thing about him is that he can still improve.

Giroud added that he hopes many records will be broken by the talented Frenchman in the nearest future.

His words, “Kylian is one of the best players I have played with. He is amazing, which is scary because he can still improve. His game, he’s very efficient. From the beginning of the competition he has been crucial for us.”

“He is very decisive. He is the best striker I have played with. We have still not seen the best of Kylian. I hope it is going to come soon. I know my records will be broken by him. He is unbelievable.”