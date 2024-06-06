Mbappe Knows France Will Need Him At His Best To Win Euro 2024 – Deschamps

France coach, Didier Deschamps has come out to lavish praise on his captain, Kylian Mbappe. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the French forward is a fantastic leader for the French national team, and he proved just that with how he starred against Luxembourg.

Deschamps added that Mbappe knows why he was made captain for his country, and he is aware that France will need him at his best for the Euro 2024 tournament.

His words, “Kylian is the captain and a fantastic leader. I’m not going to go back over what happened, the exchanges we had and what he did. He knows why he’s here and we’re going to need him at his best. The fact that he played 90 minutes did him good, as did the work he put in. With what he represents, like Antoine [Griezmann] who is vice-captain, the others will follow.”

On his troubled period at PSG, “His head and body weren’t used to playing so little. He lacked a bit of juice. But he got it in his head that he was going to do everything to make up for his PSG frustration. It was a good example during the week.”

WOW.

