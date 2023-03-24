Mbappe Put 4 Past Me In The Final, I Can’t Disrespect Him – Emiliano Martinez

Argentina goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has come out to say that he has the utmost respect for Kylian Mbappe. He recently played down the infamous doll row that he sparked after the World Cup, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, the Frenchman is definitely a world-class talent who is so fast and powerful on the ball whenever he is running with it.

Martinez added that the forward put 4 goals past him in the final, so he deserves all his respect.

His words, “World class player, what can I say. He was rapid. He was great. He was powerful and he scored four goals past me (including a penalty in the final shootout).”

On the doll incident, “There was a lot of people, a lot of toys in the bus parade. Imagine there is six million people throwing things at you so you’re going to receive loads of things. There was obviously a lot (toys) of French players or Holland players… that’s Argentina and the fans trying to show it makes you laugh. It was nothing more than that, just celebration.”