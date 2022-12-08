Mbappe Will Roam Centrally To Exploit Stones And Maguire – Evra

France are going to smash England in the 2022 World Cup quarter-finals, Patrice Evra has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he expects Kylian Mbappe to run riot against the England team because there is really no way for the English players to stop him from scoring or playing well right now.

Evra added that he believes Mbappe will move into the centre to have a chance vs John Stones and Harry Maguire.

His words, “I feel confident, but not arrogant. I’m happy with what France are doing right now, but I’m also happy with what England are doing right now. I think it’s going to be an interesting game, but while I think England will have to worry about players like Kylian Mbappe, France also have to worry about players like [Bukayo] Saka and [Phil] Foden. France have got worries about the England team. You can tell me that Kyle Walker is going to block Mbappe, he did it against Neymar very well in the Champions League, but I know Mbappe will move into the centre and he will come up against John Stones and Harry Maguire, and it will be difficult for them to stop him. It’s a big mix, I feel like France are going to smash England, but England can also beat France, so I’m going into the game confident but I could also be surprised.”

On Mbappe, “How do you stop him? I don’t have the answer, when he plays down the side he is unstoppable. To stop him, he needs to have a bad day. Kyle Walker can be confident and say he’s got him, he’s fast, he’s strong, but Mbappe will find a way to escape. I hope he moves into the centre, because no disrespect to them, but the two centre-backs for England won’t be able to deal with him. When he plays in the central position, he still has to learn, he doesn’t like it when he receives the ball and the defender is on his back. He doesn’t use his body properly, he’s not got that yet. To stop him when he’s in the centre, you have to be close to him every time, you have to frustrate him, foul him, he doesn’t like to be fouled, but it’s going to be difficult to stop him.”