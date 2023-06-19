Mbappe Won’t Leave PSG For Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has come out to tell journalists that they already know where Kylian Mbappe will move to this summer is he leaves PSG. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, people can rule out any possible Mbappe move from Manchester City because it s clear he would only be a Real Madrid player if he leaves France.

His words, “No, you already know where he wants to go.”

Real Madrid have already completed an initial £88 million ($112m) deal for Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.