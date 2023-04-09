MC Oluomo Has No Immunity Against The Law – CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi has come out to ask a Nigerian man to take up a case against MC Oluomo if he has any evidence against him. The Twitter user with the handle @AjammaS recently told Adejobi that him asking Nigerians to take MC Oluomo’s comment as a joke led to the assault of many Nigerians who believed his judgment.

Reacting, the CSP simply asked the user to take up a case of attack up with Oluomo if he has evidence of attacks against him.

He added that MC Oluomo has no immunity against the law, so can be tried if there is proof against him.

