McTominay Is Important To My Squad – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to share an update on Scott McTominay’s future at the club. This is coming amid interest from Fulham and Tottenham, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Scott is a very good player so interest from other clubs is expected, but he would love to keep the midfielder at the club because he is important to his squad.

Erik added that McTominay showed what he can contribute to the team last season, and he is deadly in a more advanced role.

His words, “We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs.

When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad. What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

WOW.

