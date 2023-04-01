Me Dating Top Female Celebrities Is Not That Interesting – Pete Davidson

Popular comedian, Pete Davidson has come out to speak about his dating life. He recently had his say during an in-depth interview on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast released on Thursday, March 30, on Patreon.

According to him, he is a bit worried about how his popularity keeps rising thanks to the celebrity women he dates, and not because of his career.

Pete added that he does not think his dating life is as interesting as people make it out to be because he meets most of the popular women at work.

His words, “I think what happened was I became more known before the work was there. But I was always working. …Look, I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people.”

“I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show. And in 12 years, I’ve dated like 10 people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy. But to some people it seems very interesting.”

“These people that I’ve dated, like I’ve met them at work. Like, I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. …I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicenters where you meet people. And that’s just who I was working with and who I was around.”