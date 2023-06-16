    Login
    Meghan Markle’s Archetypes Podcast Won’t Be Renewed – Spotify

    Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast will not be renewed for a second season after being axed by Spotify. The streaming giant and Meghan and Prince Harry’s audio production company, Archewell Audio recently released a joint statement, and fans have been reacting.

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
    According to the couple, they have mutually agreed to part ways with Spotify, and they are very proud of the series both companies made together.

    Meghan and Harry reportedly signed a $20 million deal with Spotify for the project in late 2020, but insiders close to the audio giant claim that the royal couple did not meet the productivity benchmark required to receive the full payout.

