Men Are Also Imprisoned By Unrealistic Stereotypes – Folorunso Alakija

Popular Billionaire oil mogul and richest woman in Africa, Apostle Folorunso Alakija has come out to say that men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women. She recently revealed this to mark International Men’s Day, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to her, a day is really needed to celebrate the male gender because according to World Health Organization, across the world, suicide rates are significantly higher for men compared to women.

She added that like women, men are also imprisoned by unrealistic societal expectations and stereotypes.

Her words, “Today is International Men’s Day. You may wonder why we need a day apart to celebrate men.”

“According to World Health Organization, across the world, suicide rates are significantly higher for men compared to women.”

“Like women, men are also imprisoned by unrealistic societal expectations and stereotypes.”

“It is my opinion that men are just as much in need of celebration and support as women. A thriving society cannot be possible without equal focus on both genders.”

“I celebrate all the incredible men who are positive role models to young ones and a loving pillar of strength to their families and communities.”