Mendy Deserves A Ballon d’Or – Rudiger

Chelsea defender, Antonio Rudiger has come out to say that he is shocked by Edouard Mendy’s exclusion from the recent Ballon d’Or shortlist. He recently revealed this via his social media page, and the world has been reacting.

According to him, the goalie has performed consistently for the Blues since he joined the club and he definitely has what it takes to be the best.

Rudiger added that someone should kindly explain why Mendy was not nominated for the Ballon d’Or this year.

His words, “Someone explain why he’s not nominated for the Ballon d’Or? What a performance…Edouard Mendy.

Tuchel added “They were always dangerous on set pieces, they put a lot of free-kicks, corners, free-kicks into your box so it’s a constant threat and he was very strong and very concentrated also in our build-up play, a very good performance.”

WOW.