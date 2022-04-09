Mendy Has Never Been Free From Mistakes – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to urge Edouard Mendy to improve his current form. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he needs the goalkeeper to accept and live with his recent mistakes because he cannot afford to allow such moments affect his self-confidence.

Tuchel added that Mendy has never been completely free from mistakes, but he expects him to work towards avoiding such in future.

His words, “It is so obvious. I hope it does not affect his self-confidence too much,”

“This is what goalkeeping is also about, to accept mistakes and live with his mistakes and go back and help your team with performance, focus, re-focus, stay calm, and stay confident.”

“He was never fully free of mistakes, also not last season.”

“Maybe sometimes we were luckier. Of course, he can solve this situation much, much better [against Real Madrid] and he knows it.”

“Once you play at this high level, you are in the spotlight. When you are so successful, like Edouard [has been] in the last couple of months, win so many trophies, and have as many successful games as he has, you are more in the spotlight.”

“In any match, it is bad timing to do a mistake like this, but in a quarter-final, an occasion like this against Real Madrid is one of the worst moments you can do it.”

“This is normally what goalkeepers, what Edouard is made of. Now he can prove he is a true champion.”