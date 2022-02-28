Mendy Off For Kepa To Save Penalties Has Saved Chelsea Before – Tuchel

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel has come out to explain why he subbed off Mendy for Kepa Arrizabalaga vs Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he made the change because it has worked for Chelsea, and Kepa is known to be slightly better in penalty saving than Mendy.

Tuchel added that it is very unusual that all 11 players needed to take a penalty kick yesterday, and it was only unfortunate that Kepa missed.

His words, “We did it before with Kepa, he is slightly better in penalty saving and that is why I made the decision.”

“It is unusual all 11 players need to shoot, he took it a bit too quick. Sometimes these things can turn against you but you make them when they need to be made, not after when people can judge you.”

“It is [harsh] and we feel bad for him, but no blame. We took the decision like we did last time in a penalty shootout because Kepa is training with the players [for penalties] on a daily basis and they know how good he is. He has simply more time on the training ground to do this than Edou, who plays a lot more.”

“Everyone knows how good he is, how difficult it is to shoot [against him] and this plays a huge part in how we shot today. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make a save – their penalties were brilliantly taken – and it was a bit harsh on him that he was the guy to miss the one and only penalty, but there is no blame.”