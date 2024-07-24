Abuja DisCo appoints Okwuokenye CEO

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has appointed Mr Chijioke Okwuokenye as its acting managing director/chief executive officer.

A statement by the AEDC spokesperson, Adefisayo Akinsanya, noted that the appointment, which took immediate effect, was part of the transformation agenda of the company.

He stated that it would see Okwuokenye drive the positioning of AEDC as a foremost, customer-focused electricity distribution company in the Nigerian power sector.

Before his appointment, he had served as the company’s chief operating officer, overseeing strategic support units and embedded generation projects of the company.

The firm stated that he had brought to the role, a wealth of experience and expertise in the power sector, as well as a passion for the attainment of the vision for the Nigerian electricity supply industry.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr Stanley Lawson, said, “Chijioke Okwuokenye is an experienced leader who has been a part of the company’s transformation agenda and is well suited to drive its corporate turnaround. I am confident that, with his technical and commercial background, he will continue to drive value for all AEDC stakeholders.”

The company also announced the appointment of Olumide Jerome as the chief operating officer.

Jerome had served as one of the company’s chief business officers of the energy firm and he was expected to drive efficiency and operational excellence across the company as part of his new responsibilities.

The AEDC is an electricity distribution company in Nigeria, committed to delivering electricity to millions across the nation’s key commercial centres – Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger, and Nasarawa.

In May 2023, a Transcorp-led consortium, became the core investor in AEDC, following its 60 per cent acquisition of the company’s shares.

Since this acquisition, the company has intensified efforts to upgrade substations, expand distribution networks, and integrate technologies, to enhance power supply reliability and operational efficiency.

We can recall that the AEDC, in January, appointed Victor Ojelabi as its acting MD/CEO.