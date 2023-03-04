Messi And I Warned Neymar To Choose Manchester City Ahead Of PSG – Suarez

Ex-Barcelona striker, Luis Suarez has come out to say that he and Lionel Messi encouraged Neymar not to go to PSG in 2017. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he and Lionel warned the Brazilian that if he had any chance to win the Ballon d’Or for sure, it would have to be in a Barcelona jersey, but he refused.

He added that they even urged him to choose England ahead of PSG, but his mind was made up on going to France.

His words, “If Neymar had stayed at Barcelona, ​​he would have won a Ballon d’Or for sure. My opinion is that if I had stayed, he would have won.”

“We went to talk to Neymar and told him: ‘Ney, if you want to win everything, stay here “There are all environments that are sometimes difficult to control.”

“We, as friends, advised him to stay, but it’s his decision, his family’s. We said: ‘Neymar, England is better. [Manchester] City, that Football will be better there. But in France?”