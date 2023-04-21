Messi Can Emulate Beckham’s Legacy In The USA – Carlos Ruiz

PSG forward, Lionel Messi should take his family to Miami after his current stint in France, Carlos Ruiz has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he wants the Argentine international to emulate David Beckham’s impact in MLS when he leaves PSG in the summer because the most famous players have played there.

Carlos added that bringing in a footballer like Messi would also be an ambitious move from the USA.

His words, “I saw first hand the impact of Beckham when he came. After that of Andrea Pirlo, that of David Villa. Many famous players have passed through here and have made MLS marketing grow. Bringing in a player like Messi is ambitious, also because of what it gives him as an image. I don’t see Messi bouncing around in different leagues around the world. I think the best thing for him is to bring his family to Miami, live in the United States and be part of the history of this league.”