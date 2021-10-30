My Wife Took YouTube Lessons To Cut My Hair – Williams Uchemba

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has come out to flaunt pictures of a haircut his wife gave him. He recently shared the photos on his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to Uchemba who is in the UK, he blatantly refused to visit the barbers in the UK because of the exorbitant price charged for a haircut.

He added that his wife actually watched youtube videos to take lessons on how to give a decent haircut.

His words, ”I haven’t had a decent haircut for almost a month and I have been wearing hoodies like a criminal( just kidding) . Yes I have been busy but the main reason I haven’t had a haircut is because the last times a white man touched my hair he collected £50 only to shame me. Now my wife said she wants to cut my hair( note: she has never touched clipper before), she has been watching YouTube video and somehow deep down in my heart I believe she can deliver. I have been thinking about it. Should I let her???”

Nollywood is a sobriquet that originally referred to the Nigerian film industry. The origin of the term dates back to the early 2000s, traced to an article in The New York Times. Due to the history of evolving meanings and contexts, there is no clear or agreed-upon definition for the term, which has made it a subject to several controversies.

The origin of the term “Nollywood” remains unclear; Jonathan Haynes traced the earliest usage of the word to a 2002 article by Matt Steinglass in the New York Times, where it was used to describe Nigerian cinema.

Charles Igwe noted that Norimitsu Onishi also used the name in a September 2002 article he wrote for the New York Times. The term continues to be used in the media to refer to the Nigerian film industry, with its definition later assumed to be a portmanteau of the words “Nigeria” and “Hollywood”, the American major film hub.

Film-making in Nigeria is divided largely along regional, and marginally ethnic and religious lines. Thus, there are distinct film industries – each seeking to portray the concern of the particular section and ethnicity it represents. However, there is the English-language film industry which is a melting pot for filmmaking and filmmakers from most of the regional industries.