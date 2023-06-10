Messi Deserves More Respect For His Impact At PSG – Aguero

Ex Manchester City striker, Sergio Aguero has come out to defend Lionel Messi’s record at PSG. This is coming amid criticism of the Argentine superstar’s time in France, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, there are only two players who have passed the 20 goals and 20 assists tally in the top five leagues this season, one is Messi and the other is Vinicus Junior.

Aguero added that the Argentine also won 2 league titles and one French Super Cup in France, so people should respect him more.

His words, “Leo’s time at PSG has been very relevant. Counting the five major leagues, including the Champions League, there are only two players who have passed 20 goals and 20 assists. One is Leo and the other is Vinicius. He was also the top assister in Ligue 1 with 16 passes leading to goals.”

“In addition, in his two seasons he won two leagues and a French Super Cup. Although not all of these achievements are numbers. What Leo imposes on the field goes far beyond statistics. I think you must put his time at PSG in the right place.”