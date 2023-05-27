Messi Hugging Me After My Heroics Vs Netherlands Will Always Remain In My Heart – Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa goalkeeper, Emiliano Martinez has come out to remember the moment Lionel Messi hugged him after his heroics helped Argentina beat Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-final. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he was lying dead on the floor when Messi hugged him right there, and said he could not believe his hands came to the rescue again.

Martinez added that the picture of that moment will always remain in his heart because it was beautiful.

His words, “I was dead on the floor. Someone hugged me and said, ‘I can’t believe you’ve done it again – you’ve saved us again’. When I look up, it was Leo. That picture I will always have in my heart.”