Messi Is Now Greater Than Maradona, Pele And Cruyff – Patrick Kluivert

Ex-Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has risen above Diego Maradona, Pele and Johan Cruyff to cement his standing as the greatest of all time, Patrick Kluivert has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he absolutely respects the other legends of the game like Diego Maradona, Pele and Johan Cruyff, what Messi has achieved in the sport makes him the greatest ever.

Patrick added that Messi has won the World Cup, Copa America, several league and UCL titles, alongside countless personal prizes.

His words, “With all due respect to Diego Maradona, Pele and Johan Cruyff, and to all the other legends of the game, what Messi has achieved makes him the greatest player ever. He’s won the World Cup, Copa America and I don’t even know how many Champions League trophies – he’s won all the trophies a footballer could ever want to win. And there’s the personal prizes he has won as well. I consider Messi as one of, if not the greatest ever.”