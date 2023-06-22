Messi Will Enjoy MLS Football – Bale

Ex Wales captain, Gareth Bale has come out to say that Lionel Messi will have less pressure to win in Major League Soccer because clubs accept losing a lot better over there. He recently had his while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, football is a lot more chilled in the United States of America, unlike Real Madrid when losing a game feels like the end of the world.

Bale added that Messi will surely enjoy playing over there because they know how to treat their superstars well.

His words, “It is a lot more chilled,”

“If you lose at Real Madrid, it is like the world has ended. You are crucified. You feel down. You go home and you’re not happy.”

“They accept losing a bit more [in MLS]. There is no consequence. You can’t get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there.”

“They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it.”