Messi Will Have To Retire From International Football To Focus On PSG – Ludovic Giuly

Ex-Paris Saint-Germain star, Ludovic Giuly has come out to say that he wants Lionel Messi to stay in the French capital. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, however, he thinks the Argentine forward needs to retire from international duty to concentrate on club football, because at his age, he cannot play so many games anymore.

Ludovic added that Messi might need to start resting more before important UCL matches for PSG.

His words, “It will be necessary to be aware that Leo will no longer be able to play all the matches. It will sometimes be necessary to rest before Champions League matches, for example. I can see a rhythm like three disputed matches and then one to rest,”

“Leo says he still wants to play with Argentina and that might be a problem. After a certain age, you recover much less well from the fatigue of long plane trips. Should he give up the selection to continue? I don’t know, but we’ll have to talk about it.”