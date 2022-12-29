Messi’s Hotel Room In Qatar Set To Be Turned Into A Museum

The hotel room football star, Lionel Messi stayed in during the Qatar 2022 World Cup is set to be turned into a museum after Argentina’s success in the tournament. Recall that Messi was key in Argentina’s first World Cup win since 1986 and was named player of the tournament after netting twice in the dramatic final against France.

His achievements at the tournament are now set to be immortalized, with Achraf Ben Ayad recently tweeting that the University of Qatar space he stayed in will be turned into a small museum which should allow keen fans to see how Messi spent his time between games in a dramatic campaign.

WOW.