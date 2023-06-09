Messi’s Return To Barcelona Felt Like A Farce – Santiago Canizares

The talk of Lionel Messi potentially returning to Barcelona always looked like a farce, former Spain international, Santiago Canizares has said. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he knows Joan Laporta and Messi‘s relations are not the best, so the return never made sense for both parties anyway.

Santiago added that Barcelona would have expected Messi to be the same man he was when he was 10 years younger if he returned.

His words, “Messi and Barça are more of a farce than anything else. Even if Messi wanted to come to Barca, it wouldn’t have been the best thing to do. They would have forced him to be the same Messi as always, and that Messi was 10 years younger. I know that Laporta and Messi’s relations are not the best. What sense would it make to bring him in, being more charismatic than him and receiving more affection. Any move Messi would have made could have done Laporta in. Not having this type of footballer, who is more than just a footballer, is a very dangerous thing to do. Nobody dares to speak ill of Messi in Barcelona. I think Barcelona have made few moves to get Messi back.”