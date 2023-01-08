    Login
    2023 polls: I will generate 20,000mw electricity in four years – Peter Obi

    The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has disclosed that his administration would generate nothing short of 20,000MW of electricity in four years if elected in the forthcoming election.

    Labour Party Presidential Candidate for 2023 Election, Peter Obi
    Obi made this disclosure on Sunday during Channels TV programme, ‘The People’s Townhall 2023’, monitored by the media

    He said, “Within four years, we will be able to generate and distribute not less than 20,000MW”.

    In the first quarter of 2022, the twenty-six electricity power generation companies, GenCos, generated 4,712.34MW of electricity, according to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s recent quarterly report.

