Military Intensifies Crackdown on Insurgents, Oil Thieves

The Nigerian military has reported significant gains in its ongoing operations against insurgency, banditry, and oil theft across the country.

In a briefing, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, outlined the successes achieved by the armed forces over the past week.

The military neutralized 147 terrorists, apprehended 381 suspects, and rescued 113 kidnapped hostages in various parts of the nation.

A substantial cache of weapons, including AK-47 rifles, pistols, and ammunition, was recovered during these operations.

In the volatile North East, troops engaged in Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 81 terrorists and arrested 52 suspects.

A notable development was the surrender of 94 terrorists, comprising adults and children, who sought to abandon their criminal activities. Additionally, 34 hostages were rescued from the clutches of their captors.

The North Central region also witnessed significant progress, with troops from Operations Safe Haven and Whirl Stroke neutralizing 17 insurgents and apprehending 101 violent extremists.

Twenty-three hostages were freed during these operations.

In the North West, the combined efforts of Operations Hadarin Daji and Whirl Punch led to the neutralization of 39 terrorists and the arrest of 192 suspects.

Fifty hostages were rescued, and a cache of weapons was recovered.

The Niger Delta region remains a focal point for the military, with Operation Delta Safe making significant strides in combating oil theft and illegal refining.

Troops recovered vast quantities of stolen crude oil, illegally refined diesel, and petrol, while destroying numerous illegal refining sites. Twenty-four suspects involved in oil theft were apprehended.

The South East and South West regions also recorded successes, with troops from Operations Udo Ka and Awase neutralizing and apprehending criminals, and recovering weapons.

Major General Buba emphasized the military’s unwavering commitment to combating insecurity and protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

He acknowledged the challenges posed by these criminal elements but expressed optimism about the progress made thus far.

The military’s intensified efforts against oil theft have yielded positive results, with a noticeable increase in crude oil production.

While acknowledging that more work needs to be done, the military is determined to achieve and surpass its production targets.

The Defence Media Operations Director urged the public to support the military in its efforts to restore peace and security to the nation.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between the military and the civilian population in combating these challenges.

As the military continues its operations, the nation looks forward to a future where peace and stability prevail.