MIREMCO and EFCC forge Strategic Partnership to Strengthen the Fight against Illegal Mining in Enugu State

The Chairman of the Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO) in Enugu State, Engr. Samuel Onyinye Okoro has called for a robust collaboration between his committee and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle the growing menace of illegal mining in the state.

This appeal was made during a courtesy visit to the EFCC’s Enugu Zonal Director, DCE Mohammed Shuaib Bello, on Friday, August 9, 2024.

Engr. Okoro, who also serves as the Special Adviser to the Governor of Enugu State on Solid Minerals and Mining, highlighted the critical role of the EFCC in combating economic crimes, including illegal mining activities that pose significant threats to the state’s economic and environmental well-being. He underscored the necessity for a unified approach to effectively manage and protect Enugu’s mineral resources.

“The purpose of MIREMCO is to oversee the management of our state’s mineral resources. This task requires the coordinated efforts of state and local governments, and bridging this gap is essential for success. Illegal mining is a pressing issue in Enugu, and we are fully aware of the pivotal role the EFCC plays in fighting economic sabotage. We are here to introduce ourselves, outline our mandate, and seek the Commission’s support in achieving our goals,” Okoro stated.

He further explained that the Committee, composed of representatives from various state ministries involved in mining, is committed to addressing the challenges posed by illegal mining. However, he stressed that their efforts would be greatly enhanced by the EFCC’s involvement, particularly in areas such as intelligence gathering, enforcement, and public awareness.

In response, the Zonal Director of the EFCC, DCE Mohammed Shuaib Bello, expressed his appreciation for the visit and emphasised the importance of the proposed collaboration. He acknowledged the challenges posed by the increase in illegal mining activities in the state and assured MIREMCO of the EFCC’s full support.

“Illegal mining is a significant economic crime that undermines the state’s development. Collaboration between MIREMCO and the EFCC is not just necessary; it is crucial. We are ready to provide all the necessary cooperation to address this issue. Sharing intelligence and working together will enable us to set a strong example and put an end to these illegal activities,” Bello asserted.

He also expressed concern about the proliferation of miners operating without proper licences in Enugu State, noting that such activities not only harm the economy but also lead to environmental degradation. The Director urged MIREMCO to work closely with the EFCC to ensure that only licensed and compliant miners are allowed to operate in the state.

During the interactive session, the Assistant Commander of the EFCC and Head of Proceeds of Crimes at the Directorate, ACE I Hamza Abdullahi, highlighted the need for public education on the legalities of mining operations in Enugu State. He pointed out that many miners operate under the misconception that a licence obtained in one state allows them to mine in another, leading to widespread regulatory violations.

“There are different categories of licences for mining activities, and miners must understand the scope and limitations of their licences. Some individuals obtain a licence in one state and wrongfully assume it applies to other states as well. This lack of awareness can result in significant legal and environmental issues. We need to collaborate on public enlightenment campaigns to ensure that miners are fully informed about the legal requirements for their operations,” Abdullahi explained.

He also emphasised the importance of protecting the environment from the harmful effects of illegal mining. By raising awareness and ensuring compliance with legal regulations, MIREMCO and the EFCC can help safeguard Enugu’s natural resources for future generations.

In response to the EFCC’s commitment, Engr. Okoro assured the Commission that MIREMCO would provide all necessary information and support to facilitate effective collaboration. He reiterated the Committee’s dedication to working closely with the EFCC to curb illegal mining and promote sustainable resource management in Enugu State.

“We are fully committed to this partnership and will ensure that the EFCC has access to all the information and resources needed to combat illegal mining effectively. Together, we can protect our state’s mineral resources and create a safer, more sustainable environment for all,” Okoro concluded.

The proposed collaboration between MIREMCO and the EFCC represents a significant step forward in the fight against illegal mining in Enugu State. By combining their expertise and resources, these two agencies are poised to make substantial progress in curbing economic crimes and promoting sustainable mining practices.

As Nigeria continues to grapple with the challenges posed by illegal mining, the partnership between MIREMCO and the EFCC in Enugu State could serve as a model for other states to follow. Through sustained cooperation, public education, and rigorous enforcement of mining laws, the state can protect its valuable mineral resources and ensure that they contribute to the long-term development of the region.