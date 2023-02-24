Moment First Aeroplane Touched Down at Ogun State’s Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport [VIDEO]

The first aeroplane touched down and took off at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Iperu-Ilishan Road, Ikenne LGA, Ogun State, Nigeria, yesterday, 23rd February 2023.

The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, flagged off the epoch-making maiden event at the airport yesterday. There are various dignitaries from the breadth of Ogun State and Nigeria.

In attendance is the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife; the wife of the Ogun State governor; the deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot; Akarigbo of Remoland, HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, MFR; Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa; Representatives of Awujale of Ijebu and Alake of Egba; Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Akogun Olusegun Osoba and a host of others.

Also, could you read the event highlight – Ogun State’s Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport records Maiden Flight? Ogun State’s Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport records Maiden Flight.