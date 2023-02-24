    Login
    Moment First Aeroplane Touched Down at Ogun State’s Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport [VIDEO]

    The first aeroplane touched down and took off at the Gateway International Agro-Cargo Airport, Iperu-Ilishan Road, Ikenne LGA, Ogun State, Nigeria, yesterday, 23rd February 2023.

    The Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, flagged off the epoch-making maiden event at the airport yesterday. There are various dignitaries from the breadth of Ogun State and Nigeria.

    Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Governor Dapo Abiodun, Hon Dimeji Bankole, Aviation Minister Hadi Sirika, Others at the Maiden flight event of Ogun Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport
    In attendance is the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo and his wife; the wife of the Ogun State governor; the deputy governor of Ogun State, Alhaja Noimot; Akarigbo of Remoland, HRM Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, MFR; Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewa; Representatives of Awujale of Ijebu and Alake of Egba; Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika; Akogun Olusegun Osoba and a host of others.

    Valuejet as first commercial flight at the Maiden flight event of Ogun State's Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport
    Valuejet was the first commercial flight at the Maiden event of Ogun State’s Gateway International Agro Cargo Airport.
