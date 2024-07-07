Monday Okpebholo is the next Governor of Edo State – Esan Youths

Youths in Edo State on Saturday explained that the issue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo winning the September 21 governorship election was a foregone conclusion.

“There is no alternative to Monday Okpebholo in the September 21 governorship election.”

They said Okpebholo’s governorship was an idea whose time had come.

“It is time to rescue Edo State from the unstoppable path towards disorder and catastrophe. Monday Okpebholo will usher in change and accountability.

Reading from a prepared text on behalf of Esan Youths, community leaders and women on Saturday in Igueben, the President General of Esan Youths Movement, Pastor Jonathan Omozokpia said Okpebholo’s governorship ambition was practically signed, sealed and delivered.

“Monday Okpebholo has succeeded in building a network of friends across Nigeria and abroad. He is a darling of the grassroots and will win the September 21 governorship election in Edo State.”

The youths stressed that Okpebholo’s governorship ambition was an answer to the clarion call by well-meaning individuals, including traditional rulers, frontline politicians and Edo professionals in Nigeria and abroad.

“We want a governor who can launch a rebirth and lead Edo State away from backwardness to true greatness.

They dismissed the governorship ambition of Asue Ighodalo, describing him as a complete disadvantage and stranger in Esanland.

“Monday Okpebholo shares our values. Many people are tired of incompetent leaders, people who are unable to dream great dreams for Edo State. They are tired of mediocrity and selfishness.”

Particularly, the youths criticised Governor Godwin Obaseki for disappointing the good people of Edo State.

“We need to break from the past, save Edo State from ruins. There has been too much noise but far less action in Edo State. There is a lot of retrogression in several areas.”

They also praised PDP members who recently announced their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Credit: Henry Ovie.