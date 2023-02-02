    Login
    Subscribe

    Most Nigerians don’t trust INEC on free, fair election – Survey

    Politics By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

    Ahead of the 25 February presidential election, most Nigerians said they do not trust the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free and fair elections.

    Independent National Electoral Commission
    Independent National Electoral Commission

    According to the latest survey by the Afrobarometer, a significant number of Nigerians believed that elections are the best method to choose their leaders and most agreed that the last national election in 2019 was generally free and fair, but the general findings show that popular trust in INEC is declining

    According to the results, a majority representing 56% of respondents, considered the last national election in 2019 free and fair, but almost four in 10 (38%) believed otherwise.

    While only 23% of Nigerians trust INEC “a lot,” more than 78% expressed “no trust” in the election-management body.

    See also  #Nigeria > Akwa Ibom Government House Raid: Call Daura To Order – Northern Group Tells President Buhari

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply