Mother’s Day Proved How Much I Appreciate My Baby Mamas – Nick Cannon

Hollywood actor, Nick Cannon has come out to admit that he got his baby mamas mixed up when writing their Mother’s Day cards. He recently had his say during an episode of “The Daily Cannon,” and fans have been reacting.

According to him, even if he had all the right intentions when he was preparing handwritten messages from the heart for each of the women, it just didn’t work out as he planned.

Nick added that he thought it would be a really really good idea to appreciate the mothers of his kids.

His words, “I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down.”

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama …”

WOW.