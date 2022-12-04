Freddie Leonard And Peggy Ovire Should Avoid Online PDAs – Osagie Elegbe

Nollywood actor, Osagie Elegbe has come to advise his newly married colleagues, Freddie Leonard and Peggy Ovire to tone down their public display of affection. He recently had his say via his social media page, and Nigerians have been reacting.

According to him, it is an error for couples to show how much they love each other on social media because people are waiting to tear them apart.

Osagie added that the newlyweds should learn from others who have already eaten their humble pie.

His words, “Another error, showing how much you love each other on SM is not desirable, there are others waiting to tear it apart. Learn from others who are already eaten their bitter pie.”

WOW.