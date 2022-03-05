Mourinho Boosted My Confidence – Khedira

German midfielder, Sami Khedira has come out to give an insight into the man-management techniques of Jose Mourinho. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his confidence was really boosted by the Portuguese manager, and he allowed him to play some of the best football of his career after a special text message from him made a particularly big impression.

Sami added that he could hardly speak English and Spanish when he joined Real Madrid, but Jose made him feel at home.

His words, “He texted me, even though he was only two rows in front of me: ‘You’re a fantastic player, look at my starting eleven for that first game.’ I was in the eleven,”

“I looked at Mourinho and he just turned around and winked. He gave me so much confidence because I was new to the team, didn’t have any friends and could hardly speak English and Spanish.”