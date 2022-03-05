    Login
    Subscribe

    Mourinho Boosted My Confidence – Khedira

    Sports By No Comments1 Min Read

    German midfielder, Sami Khedira has come out to give an insight into the man-management techniques of Jose Mourinho. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

    Sami Khedira
    Sami Khedira

    According to him, his confidence was really boosted by the Portuguese manager, and he allowed him to play some of the best football of his career after a special text message from him made a particularly big impression.

    Sami added that he could hardly speak English and Spanish when he joined Real Madrid, but Jose made him feel at home.

    His words, “He texted me, even though he was only two rows in front of me: ‘You’re a fantastic player, look at my starting eleven for that first game.’ I was in the eleven,”

    See also  Real Madrid Needs More Strength In Attack Next Year - Zidane

    “I looked at Mourinho and he just turned around and winked. He gave me so much confidence because I was new to the team, didn’t have any friends and could hardly speak English and Spanish.”

    Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    InfoStride News