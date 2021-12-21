Mr Modupe Alakija Assaulting A Fellow Member Cannot Be Tolerated – Ikoyi Club

Ikoyi Club has come out to announce the suspension of Mr Modupe Alakija, Folorunsho Alakija’s husband over misconduct. This was recently revealed in a letter of suspension released today, and Nigerians have been reacting.
According to the club, Mr Modupe Alakija physically assaulted and abused a fellow member, and such act cannot be tolerated in any form or manner.
It read,
WOW.
Support InfoStride News' Credible Journalism: Only credible journalism can guarantee a fair, accountable and transparent society, including democracy and government. It involves a lot of efforts and money. We need your support. Click here to Donate