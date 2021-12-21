    Login
    Mr Modupe Alakija Assaulting A Fellow Member Cannot Be Tolerated – Ikoyi Club

    Ikoyi Club has come out to announce the suspension of Mr Modupe Alakija, Folorunsho Alakija’s husband over misconduct. This was recently revealed in a letter of suspension released today, and Nigerians have been reacting.

    Mr Modupe Alakija and Folorunsho Alakija
    According to the club, Mr Modupe Alakija physically assaulted and abused a fellow member, and such act cannot be tolerated in any form or manner.

    It read,

    Mr Modupe Alakija
