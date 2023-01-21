Mudryk Had A Good Impact Vs Liverpool – Potter

Chelsea manager, Graham Potter has come out to shower praise on new signing, Mykhailo Mudryk. This is coming as he dazzled in the goalless draw between Liverpool and Chelsea, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mudryk has not played football for a while because of the mid-season break at his former club, but he still showed his quality in phases when he came on.

Potter added that the Ukraine forward had a good impact on the game and he looks forward to seeing more from him.

His words, “[Mudryk] hasn’t played football for a while, he’s been on a mid-season break so we’ve had to manage his minutes and he’s still in that phase,”

“But I think you can see his quality. I thought he had a good impact on the game.”