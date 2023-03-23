Mudryk Will Fulfill His Potential At Chelsea Eventually – Ruslan Rotan

Ukraine caretaker coach, Ruslan Rotan has come out to back Mykhailo Mudryk to come good at Chelsea and justify the £89 million ($110m) fee invested in him. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Mudryk is a brilliant talent and fulfilling his potential will eventually happen at Chelsea because he will never stop trying.

Rotan added that the forward is very motivated to play at Wembley in the upcoming match vs England during the international break.

His words, “Mykhailo is a great talent and fulfilling his potential is right ahead of him. In a couple of months’ time he will play a key role in the Premier League. He’s one of the diamonds in our team and we cherish him.”

On Ukraine vs England, “He’s very motivated to play at Wembley. He’s one of the key players. It’s very positive and we look forward to his future with great optimism.”