MUFC Don’t Need Neymar On The LW With Rashford Around – Rene Meulensteen

Sir Alex Ferguson’s former right-hand man, Rene Meulensteen has come out to warn the club against signing Neymar. He recently labelled the Brazilian a prima donna, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Neymar has never played in the Premier League and it is always important to state that it is a different challenge for footballers abroad who come to try English football.

He also added that the PSG forward will be walking into a needless competition for the LW position with Marcus Rashford.

His words, “It’s probably rumours and speculation, everybody keeps tight-lipped about it. I have my reservations about it because he’s obviously a high-calibre player but he’s also a prima donna. He’s never played in the Premier League. Playing in Spain and France is completely different. Also his best position is playing on the left wing and you’re going to go with Rashford. But you need to look into it and that’s why I think Erik keeps his cards close to his chest on this one.”