MUFC Is A Very Good Defending Team, Goals Against Arsenal Were Avoidable – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to warn that mistakes will cost his team a shot at being number one this season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, his boys conceded avoidable goals against Arsenal, and it was very dissappointing to lose all 3 points that late in the game.

Erik added that Arsenal might be very good on the ball, but Manchester United is a very good defending team.

His words, “It was a great game with a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game at a late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes – it can’t happen. Even last week, we were so hard to beat in such situations. Today we were not. All three goals, we could have avoided.”

“They are very good on the ball but we are a good defending team. There were not a lot of open chances. We made mistakes which we cannot make. This game was decided by small details but also the decision making. That is hard to accept and we have to learn from it. I want to win. It is not good enough. We want to be the number one but not if we make mistakes. That is clear and what I told them.”