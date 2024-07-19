MUFC Is The Perfect Club For Me To Achieve My Football Ambitions – Lenny Yoro

Manchester United have completed the signing of Lenny Yoro in a £52 million ($68m) deal from Lille. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in his career is an incredible honour, and the way MUFC set out a clear plan for his development was the reason he chose them.

Yoro added that United showed a lot of care for him and his family, and he looks forward to the exciting project the club has to offer.

His words, “Signing for a club with the stature and ambition of Manchester United so early in my career is an incredible honour. Since my first conversations with the club, they set out a clear plan for how I can develop in Manchester as part of this exciting project, and showed a lot of care for me and my family. I know about the history of young players at Manchester United and feel it can be the perfect place to reach my potential and achieve my ambitions, together with my new team-mates. I cannot wait to get started.”

