MUFC Lost Its Way In Recent Years – Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United co owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has come out to say that Erik ten Hag was doing too much as MUFC boss last season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, while he admits that Erik has been doing his best as manager at the club, he was trying to sort out the squad and fix leaks in the roof simultaneously at some point.

Sir Jim added that MUFC clearly lost its way before he joined, and the poor results were proof.

His words, “Erik is a good guy and had been doing his best, but doing too much. He was trying to sort out the squad and fix leaks in the roof at the same time.”

On the clubs downfall, “What happened is that Alex Ferguson and David Gill left at the same time, 11 years ago. Up until that point, those two had been managing the sports side of the club and the Glazer family had managed the commercial side very well. And then all of a sudden there’s this vacuum.

Clearly lost its way. I mean, the results speak for themselves. In the last ten or eleven years, it should have been a contender for the Premier League and Champions League [trophies] every year and it hasn’t at all. It is a big responsibility to return the club to where it should be. It should be performing at least in the top eight in Europe. Now if we can’t do that then we won’t have been successful.”

WOW.

