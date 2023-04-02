MUFC Must Always Play UCL Football – Erik ten Hag

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to say that a club as big as MUFC must play Champions League football every season. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, Manchester United has to always play in the best and biggest competitions, but even when they fail to qualify, the club remains attractive to players.

Erik added that Casemiro was able to leave Real Madrid for Old Trafford despite the lack of UCL football.

His words, “Let’s make one thing clear, we have to play Champions League football,”

“A club like Manchester United has to play in the Champions League. So there is no misunderstanding.”

“Of course, we are more interesting when we are in the Champions League, but when we are not, we are still attractive for players. I have noticed that last year when we were not in the Champions League but I want to make my point clear, we have to be in the Champions League.”