Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has come out to urge the club to bring in more players in the summer transfer window to improve the depth of his squad. He recently had his say while speaking to the press, and fans have been reacting.

According to him, he needs his squad to be as strong as possible next season because the club cannot afford a depleted team as a result of injuries like last season.

Erik added that a fully fit MUFC team can definitely defeat any football club in the world.

His words, “I want the squad as strong as possible. We already made two very good buys so when everyone is fit we have a team that can beat everyone. But with squad depth we need to catch up because we had injuries. This season will be survival of the fittest.

We are looking in all the positions to reinforce. We need a plan with the squad to make sure we are occupied in every area.”

WOW.

Manchester United Football Club, commonly referred to as Man United or simply United, is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England. The club competes in the Premier League, the top division in the English football league system.

Nicknamed the Red Devils, they were founded as Newton Heath LYR Football Club in 1878, but changed their name to Manchester United in 1902. After a spell playing in Clayton, Manchester, the club moved to their current stadium, Old Trafford, in 1910.

Alex Ferguson and his assistant Archie Knox arrived from Aberdeen on the day of Atkinson’s dismissal, and guided the club to an 11th-place finish in the league. Despite a second-place finish in 1987–88, the club was back in 11th place the following season. Reportedly on the verge of being dismissed, Ferguson’s job was saved by victory over Crystal Palace in the 1990 FA Cup final.

The following season, Manchester United claimed their first UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup title. That triumph allowed the club to compete in the European Super Cup for the first time, where United beat European Cup holders Red Star Belgrade 1–0 at Old Trafford. The club appeared in two consecutive League Cup finals in 1991 and 1992, beating Nottingham Forest 1–0 in the second to win that competition for the first time as well.